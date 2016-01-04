© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

NYS Taking Applications For A New Student Loan Forgiveness Program

WXXI News | By Associated Press
Published January 4, 2016 at 12:36 PM EST
on_your_feet.jpg

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP)  New York State is now accepting applications for a new student loan forgiveness program from recent graduates struggling with education debt. 

The program, called the ``Get on Your Feet'' initiative, offers up to two years of payments on a student loan. 

To be eligible, students must have earned an undergraduate degree from a college in New York state in December 2014 or later and must have an adjusted gross income of less than $50,000. They must also be participating in a federal income-based repayment plan or a pay-as-you-earn plan. Applicants must live within the state. 

The state says more than 2,500 people from the class of 2015 have signed up to apply for the program.

Tags

Arts & Lifeeducation1
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press