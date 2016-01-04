NYS Taking Applications For A New Student Loan Forgiveness Program

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) New York State is now accepting applications for a new student loan forgiveness program from recent graduates struggling with education debt.

The program, called the ``Get on Your Feet'' initiative, offers up to two years of payments on a student loan.

To be eligible, students must have earned an undergraduate degree from a college in New York state in December 2014 or later and must have an adjusted gross income of less than $50,000. They must also be participating in a federal income-based repayment plan or a pay-as-you-earn plan. Applicants must live within the state.

The state says more than 2,500 people from the class of 2015 have signed up to apply for the program.