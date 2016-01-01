City School Board Supports Vargas' Programs 'That Work'

Bolgen Vargas is no longer the superintendent of Rochester City Schools.

He has stepped down, and former Syracuse superintendent Dan Lowengard is now the interim leader.

Vargas will continue in an advisory role for the next six months.

Vargas published a number of recommendations earlier this week called “Maintaining District Priorities,” with suggestions for specific actions that should be taken and steps to advance the district's priorities.

School Board President Van White says the board agrees with Vargas' idea of idea of continuing to focus on providing quality programs and services that work in the district.

That includes focusing on attendance, alternative programs, and making sure resources are being directed to the classroom.

But White says he can't agree with Vargas' proposal to close one school building a year because of the annual drop in enrollment.

"I think that's a deficit model. I believe this district can, and it must, reverse this trend of diminishing enrollment. We should not concede our parents, our community, to charter schools. There are good charter schools doing some good stuff, but we have some great district programs and initiatives."

White says the board believes that continuity and community support of some of the things that Vargas and incoming interim superintendent Dan Lowengard stand for is the way in which this school district will turn itself around.

He says he's confident that the interim superintendent will continue to push the priorities that Vargas and the board agree work for the district.