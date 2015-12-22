RCSD Gets Ready For Expansion Of Pre-K Program

Officials in the Rochester City School District are gearing up for an effort to expand its pre-kindergarten program.

With the help of a nearly $12 million federal grant, beginning January 4th, more than 650 three-year-olds begin pre-K at school classrooms and community organizations.

That will expand current pre-K classes, which usually involve children who are four years old. Beginning last year, the district has offered full-day pre-kindergarten to all four-year-olds in the city.

District Superintendent Bolgen Vargas says that especially in a poor, urban district like Rochester, it is critical to start the children in pre-K programs as soon as possible.

“Our children enter school behind in Kindergarten and first grade, and our job is to make sure that every child is ready for kindergarten and to make sure they are reading on grade level by third grade.”

On Tuesday, backpacks decorated with holiday bows and personalized gift tags were given out to some three year old students at School 17.