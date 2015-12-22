© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

RCSD Gets Ready For Expansion Of Pre-K Program

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published December 22, 2015 at 2:45 PM EST
pre-k_bags_edit.jpg

Officials in the Rochester City School District are gearing up for an effort to expand its pre-kindergarten program.

With the help of a nearly $12 million federal grant, beginning January 4th, more than 650 three-year-olds begin pre-K  at school classrooms and community organizations.

That will expand current pre-K classes, which usually involve children who are four years old. Beginning last year, the district has offered full-day pre-kindergarten to all four-year-olds in the city.

District Superintendent Bolgen Vargas says that especially in a poor, urban district like Rochester, it is critical to start the children in pre-K programs as soon as possible.

“Our children enter school behind in Kindergarten and first grade, and our job is to make sure that every child is ready for kindergarten and to make sure they are reading on grade level by third grade.”

On Tuesday, backpacks decorated with holiday bows and personalized gift tags were given out to some three year old students at School  17.

Tags

Arts & LifeRochester City School Districteducationed1
Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
See stories by Randy Gorbman