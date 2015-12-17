© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Bolgen Vargas & Dan Lowengard Go On "Attendance Blitz"

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published December 17, 2015 at 2:01 PM EST
lowengard_new_edit.jpg
Randy Gorbman
/
WXXI News
Dan Lowengard

Rochester School Superintendent Bolgen Vargas has been holding monthly events where he and a number of other staff and volunteers fan out across the city, visiting the homes of children who have been chronically absent from school. It's called an "Attendance Blitz."

But Thursday, he got some extra help from the man who will be replacing him. Dan Lowengard, who takes over as Interim Superintendent next month went out with Vargas on the home visits.

Lowengard says it's crucial the district seek out the families where the students are chronically absent, starting with the early grades.

“It really starts in pre-K, kindergarten and first grade, and it’s not the kids, obviously, its circumstances at home that really get in the way of them attending, but if kids don’t attend every day, they’re going to struggle.”

Vargas says there has been some improvement in the attendance program over the last year or so, and he credits that in part to more participation by people and organizations in the community.           

“The United Way, the Community Foundation, we have significant institutions that are helping us and is in the forefront as the main issue that needs to be addressed.”

Both Vargas and Lowengard say these home visits are not meant to be punitive, but to find out what kinds of  help the families of those chronically absent students need to get them to school.

Tags

Arts & Lifeeducation1
Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
See stories by Randy Gorbman