Changes At The Top At The Rochester School District

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published December 14, 2015 at 4:44 PM EST
Three top officials in the current Rochester School District administration will be leaving along with their boss in the near future.

When Rochester School District Superintendent Bolgen Vargas gives up that title later this month, some of his cabinet will be going with him.

Vargas has sent a letter to central office staff in which he announced that he has decided that Chief Financial Officer Bill Ansbrow, Chief of Staff Patty Malgieri and General Counsel Edwin Lopez-Soto will leave at the same time he does.

Vargas says as the district prepares for the transition to Interim Superintendent Dan Lowengard, he recognizes that any new superintendent  needs flexibility to choose members of his or her top leadership team.

Lowengard takes over the top spot on an interim basis as of January first, and Vargas will stay on with the district until the end of June as a consultant.

In his letter, Vargas praised the three top officials who are leaving with him as well as Lowengard, who he says is a smart, talented and student-centered leader. 

