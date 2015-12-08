Report: Only 30% of RCSD Students Enrolled in After School Programs
A report from the Greater Rochester After-School Alliance claims students in quality after-school programs out-perform their peers in attendance, GPA, and standardized testing.
Despite that, these students are in the minority: only about a third of Rochester City School District kids are enrolled in what they call "structured, consistent" programs.
Mairead Heartmann is the Co-chair for GRASA. She says it's important to have kids engaged in healthy activity between 3:00-6:00PM.
"Which is a time when we know youths are most likely to be the perpetrators as well as the victims of crime."
Heartmann says there are a lot of economic barriers to after school programs, from admission fees to transportation costs.
Brigit Hurley is a policy analyst at the Children's Agenda and author of the report.
"The average weekly charge is $166, which is too expensive for low-income families."
GRASA is also calling for increased access for summer enrichment programs.