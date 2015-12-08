© 2021 WXXI News
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Report: Only 30% of RCSD Students Enrolled in After School Programs

WXXI News | By Veronica Volk
Published December 8, 2015 at 2:05 PM EST
preschool_girl.jpg

A report from the Greater Rochester After-School Alliance claims students in quality after-school programs out-perform their peers in attendance, GPA, and standardized testing.

Despite that, these students are in the minority: only about a third of Rochester City School District kids are enrolled in what they call "structured, consistent" programs.

Mairead Heartmann is the Co-chair for GRASA. She says it's important to have kids engaged in healthy activity between 3:00-6:00PM.

"Which is a time when we know youths are most likely to be the perpetrators as well as the victims of crime."

Heartmann says there are a lot of economic barriers to after school programs, from admission fees to transportation costs.

Brigit Hurley is a policy analyst at the Children's Agenda and author of the report.

"The average weekly charge is $166, which is too expensive for low-income families."

GRASA is also calling for increased access for summer enrichment programs.

Veronica Volk
Veronica Volk is an editor and producer for WXXI News.
See stories by Veronica Volk