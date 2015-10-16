State Of The Children Report Shows Improvements In Enrollment

The ROC the Future initiative has released their third annual report on the status of students in the Rochester area. The group is made up of over 50 community partners from the city, the school district, and organizations like United Way.

Their State of the Children report included some progress in enrollment and school readiness. In the last year, Rochester moved from 75% in 95% enrollment in Pre-K. Rochester City School District also increased participation in summer school by 25%.

It wasn't all good news. Attendance rates in both the primary and secondary school grades are still low, and research shows many high school graduates need remedial classes in college.

Mayor Lovely Warren says she knows they still have work to do, but overall she's encouraged.

"I think that one of the things that we can talk about is the fact that we're making progress. We're not where we want to be but things are looking better."

Warren says she's happy to see progress in some of the areas she's advocated for.

"One of the things that I've talked about from the very beginning is making sure that we invest in early education, making sure that our children are ready for school, and we're improving there."

Leaders from ROC the future say their main mission is third grade literacy, tackled through school readiness, attendance, and expanded learning opportunities.