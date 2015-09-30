© 2021 WXXI News
Spencerport Schools Honored For STEM Programs

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published September 30, 2015 at 12:00 PM EDT
The Spencerport School District is one of three districts around the state singled out for their efforts on STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) programs.

They are being recognized by SUNY Polytechnic Institute and the New York State School Boards Association.

The three districts are receiving the "Be the Change for Kids" innovation award for using pioneering approaches to education.

President and CEO of SUNY Poly, Alain Kaloyeros, says awards are a good way to encourage student interest in subjects such as nanotechnology which are driving the state's economy.

Spenceport was recognized for "The 21st Century Technology Team" program which provides STEM-based staff development for teachers, as well as direct instruction to K-5 students.

Each of the winning districts will receive $5,000. The other two districts are the Coxsackie-Athens Central School District and the Queensbury Union Free School District.

Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
