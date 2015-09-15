Gillibrand Pushing For Fit Kids

U-S Senator Kirsten Gillibrand visited School Number 15 in Rochester to push her initiative called the "Fitness Integrated into Teaching Kids Act."

It's also known as the "Fit Kids Act."

Gillibrand says school districts are facing tighter budgets, and often it's the physical education programs that get cut. And this comes at a time when over a third of children and adolescents are overweight or obese.

The figure for the Rochester/Finger Lakes region is 34.4 percent.

Gillibrand says her bill would would make sure school districts and community organizations have access to grants for physical education programs.

The Director of Community Health Initiatives at the Children's Agenda, Rachel Pickering, says all children need to be afforded the opportunity to be physically active in school.

"We need to stand together to say this is as equally as important to academic achievement, cognitive development, classroom focus, classroom behavior management, and we need to do something about it."

Gillibrand says the goal for the school year should be to get our kids moving again.

She says the Fit Kids Act is part of the overall Education bill that passed the Senate, but is not included in the House version.

She wants it to be part of the final draft that is sent to the President.

Here’s video of School 15 Principal Jay Piper and students greeting Senator Gillibrand at their school