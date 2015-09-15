Board Of Regents Chancellor Says Some Changes Possible For Teacher Evaluations

The State Board of Regents is expected to vote Wednesday on regulations for the state's new system for evaluating teachers.

During an interview Tuesday on the Capitol Pressroom radio program, which is also heard on WXXI, Board of Regents Chancellor MerrylTisch said that the proposed rules will include a few changes in the evaluation program, including setting up a process that will give teachers more opportunity to appeal the results of their evaluations.

"Allow teachers to appeal a rating, which I think is a very appropriate thing to do, just the way we have an appeals process for students on Regents exams. An appeals process is well accepted as good practice."

There may be also be a re-branding in the works for the Common Core in New York State. Tisch says that the state is looking at a possible name change for that controversial set of educational standards.

She says it's possible the name could be changed to something like the "Empire State Standards” or “New York's Higher Standards.” Tisch says the new name would be coupled with some adjustments to the program.