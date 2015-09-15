© 2021 WXXI News
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Board Of Regents Chancellor Says Some Changes Possible For Teacher Evaluations

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published September 15, 2015 at 7:29 PM EDT
The State Board of Regents is expected to vote Wednesday on regulations for the state's new system for evaluating teachers.

During an interview Tuesday on the Capitol Pressroom radio program, which is also heard on WXXI, Board of Regents Chancellor MerrylTisch said that the proposed rules will include a few changes in the evaluation program, including setting up a process that will give teachers more opportunity to appeal the results of their evaluations.  

"Allow teachers to appeal a rating, which I think is a very appropriate thing to do, just the way we have an appeals process for students on Regents exams. An appeals process is well accepted as good practice."

There may be also be a re-branding in the works for the Common Core in New York State. Tisch says that the state is looking at a possible name change for that controversial set of educational standards.

She says it's possible the name could be changed to something like the "Empire State Standards” or “New York's Higher Standards.”  Tisch says the new name would be coupled with some adjustments to the program.

Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
