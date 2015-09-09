© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

East H.S. Superintendent: "Mixed Results" For First Day Attendance

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published September 9, 2015 at 5:17 PM EDT
east_high_first_day.jpg
Michelle Faust
/
WXXI News

The new Superintendent of East High School had told WXXI News recently his immediate goal was to get as many students as possible in attendance at East for the first day of school, on September 8th.  

It looks like he made some progress in that direction.

Nelms released a statement  saying that the attendance rate for grades 6 - 8 on Tuesday was 91 percent.

Attendance for grades 9 - 12  was 74 percent, so altogether first day attendance was 79 percent.

East High School is being run by the University of Rochester as part of a special model designed to improve issues that include poor test scores and graduation rates.

Nelms refers to the first day attendance as "mixed results"  and he says an ongoing challenge at East will be with the excessive number of ninth graders who have been failing and repeating grades. Nelms says a number of resources are being used to get students back on track and re-engage students who may not have attended school last year.

Tags

Arts & Lifeeducation1
Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
See stories by Randy Gorbman