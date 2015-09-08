East H.S. Starts A New Era

Some students went back to school last week, including many Rochester city school kids. But there’s a special group going back Tuesday morning.

What makes this return to school different, is that it’s an experiment of sorts. At least a way that state and local officials hope will be the change that’s needed at East High School.

As part of an effort to improve academics there, the University of Rochester has assumed the administrative duties for that school, what officials call an “ All In…All The Time” model that is the focus of this partnership between the U of R and the school district.

Staff at East High this morning will welcome 1500 students in grades 6 through 12, and the newly appointed superintendent for the school, Shaun Nelms will be among the teachers and administrators there to greet them.

Nelms told WXXI News recently that his immediate goal is to get as many students as possible in attendance on the first day of school.

Part of the strategy at the new East High School model is to engage families as much as possible, and today, school officials are encouraging them to share their first day of school photos online, by tagging @east_high_rcsd or adding #FirstDayEast to social media posts.