Vargas: Attendance Rate ‘Unacceptable’

Nearly 1 in 4 Rochester City School District students didn't go to class when school started Wednesday.

Less than 79 percent showed up on Thursday.

Superintendent Bolgen Vargas says the attendance on the first day of class was so low it was unacceptable.

Vargas says it's a serious problem and it's something that needs the support of families and the community to make sure that all children go to school.

He thinks this community can overcome this problem.

"The solution is us. The solution is the family, the solution is the district, the solution is the community, and we can solve it. But we're not going to solve it if we don't talk about it and if we don't work on the problem."

Vargas is urging families and community members to make sure students attends school when it resumes next Tuesday.

He adds this community is facing a significant challenge around poverty, but the best way out of poverty is through education.

Vargas says they've made significant investments in school programs the past four years.

But it's not going to help unless we get our children to come to school and take advantage of the opportunity the district is presenting them.