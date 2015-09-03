Reaction To Cuomo's Criticism Of Common Core Implementation

Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued a statement Thursday saying that he will pursue legislation to change the Common Core program in New York, saying that he agrees with the goal of the learning standards but the implementation ``has been deeply flawed.''

Reaction came in from a number of officials and organizations, including the new State Education Commissioner, MaryEllen Elia.

“Immediately upon being named Commissioner of Education earlier this summer, I began traveling the State to meet with and listen to parents, teachers, principals, superintendents and the public about the ways we can improve the education our children receive. At every one of those meetings, I have stressed the need for high standards for all students. I have also stressed the need to review the State’s learning standards – not only because the law requires me to undertake such a review, but also because it’s the right thing to do for our students. I look forward to receiving input from the Governor’s Education Commission as we continue this critical review of our learning standards.”

One local member of the Board of Regents, T-Andrew Brown of Rochester, tells WXXI News he does feel the new commissioner is trying to reach out to find ways to improve the overall situation.

"The commissioner is currently engaged with educators and parents throughout the state to work on improvements to the education system for the benefit of all kids. That's something that makes a lot of sense, it is something that will continue and hopefully we'll see continued improvement in our education system."

Brown says Cuomo’s comments are not all that surprising.

“The governor has been critical of certain aspects of the implementation of Common Core, and perhaps some of it is warranted. But the fact is anytime you have an implementation of change to this magnitude, you're going to have some stumbling along the way, “ Brown told us.

New York State United Teachers Vice President Catalina Fortino said the union has been calling for a review and revision of the standards and tests.

``Without question,'' she said, ``the concerns of parents and teachers must be addressed.''

But Common Core advocates High Achievement New York said the standards have improved learning.

``Whatever implementation improvements are made as a result of Gov. Cuomo's commission, New York must keep the Common Core standards and assessments to ensure all our children, no matter where they come from, have an equal chance at a bright future,'' the group said in a statement.

Twenty percent of eligible students skipped the tests in April.