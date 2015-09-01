Brighton Students Return To School For A Longer Day

The extended school day is often used as a tool in under-performing schools. It includes more instruction time, and also social support for students in poorer schools whose families may need help providing childcare or even meals throughout the day.

It seems like a less obvious program to put in place for a school district like Brighton, but Superintendent Kevin McGowan says even though their students are already considered successful, he thinks they can go deeper.

This year the Brighton District school day is a half hour longer, and the time is used differently in each school, but it will all go toward instruction. The lower grades will get more focused instruction on math and reading, while the high school and middle school is using the time toward a flex period in the middle of the day.

"Which means that the entire school at a particular point in a day will go to a place where then they have access to every single teacher on their schedule, to get additional help, finish up work with that teacher, embark on a different type of projects, whatever the students really want to be able to use that time for or, of course, the students can be scheduled by their teacher to come and receive additional support."

McGowan says not all the reactions to the extended school day have been positive.

"There are certain people that have concerns about additional time being spent in school, additional time on work and we understand those as well."

Ultimately, he says most parents and teachers are supportive of the program. How his own kids feel about being in school a half hour longer, he says, is a different story.