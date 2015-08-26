Beating poverty in Rochester begins with educating our children.

Rochester Superintendent Bolgen Vargas offered his State of the Schools assessment last night at Edison Tech High School.

Vargas told the gathering of educators, politicians and community leaders that the district is focusing on challenges such as improving attendance, rewriting the code of student behavior and to encourage a love of reading by children.

"We are asking parents for the ABCs. Help our children get to school. Help us with behavior. And please help us to engage them to do work outside the school community."

Collaboration was a theme of the address. Vargas thanked the school board, administration, unions, local colleges and businesses who responded to his call for help.

Help is coming, from unions for teachers and administrators, from staff at district headquarters, colleges such as UR, RIT and MCC and businesses such as Wegmans, and so many more.

Following his yearly address, Vargas told WXXI he feels the vision to turn around Rochester is coming along as he and other community leaders had hoped.

"There's no model in this state where the superintendent, the school board, the school administration, the teacher's union, the college community, the business community and everybody have come together when we ask for help."

He pledges the district will "Treat every child like one of our own."

"We cannot resolve the issue of poverty in our community, unless we resolve the educational issue that this community's facing."

Vargas outlined one goal for the new school year, a focus on attendance. He'd like parents to help the district reach a 95-percent attendance rate, and says he'll be in the neighborhoods again Thursday to persuade families to get the kids to school.