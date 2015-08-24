Comment Period Extended On RCSD Code Of Conduct

A local task force has extended the comment period on the new proposed new code of conduct for Rochester City Schools.

Originally the deadline for submitting online comments was August 31st. Now that's been extended until September 19th. Officials with the Rochester Community Task Force on School Climate say that as of last Friday, about 280 survey responses came in.

Almost 30 percent of the respondents are teachers, 20 percent are students, and 20 percent came from interested members of the community. Fewer than 15 percent of the survey participants are parents or guardians of students.

The task force hopes by extending the deadline that it will encourage more overall participation in the survey, but they would especially like to hear from parents and family members of city school students. One reason the group took on this task is because of the feeling there has been an over-reliance on school suspensions, even for minor infractions.

Comments can also be emailed to CTF@racf.org