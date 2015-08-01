"Receivership" Hearings Set

The first of ten public hearings on how the Rochester School District intends to improve schools "in receivership" is Monday night at 5:30.

If you need a ride, the district is providing shuttle buses from School 34 to district headquarters on West Broad Street and back.

Thirteen district schools were placed in receivership by the state education department, for performing in the bottom five-percent of schools in New York.

If the schools don't show significant student improvement, someone else will chosen to operate them.

If you are unable to attend, but want to offer comments or questions, call (585) 262-8450.