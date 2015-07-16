NYS Releases List Of Struggling Schools

The NY State Education Department has released a list of schools around the state that are identified as struggling academically.

In Rochester, there are 14 districts being named...10 of those labeled "struggling," and four others labeled "persistently struggling'. Those schools are: East, Charlotte and Monroe High Schools and School 9.

State Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia was in Rochester Thursday and talked about the efforts to help schools on this list.

"Any of those schools that are struggling or persistently struggling - in those two categories - will have the availability of the Superintendent taking some more purposeful action to support those schools."

The state passed a new law earlier this year that gives district superintendents of these schools more leeway in what changes they want to make.

"It could involve staffing, it could involve budget changes, it could involve refocus of the school, a change in a number of things at the school site, to put it on better footing to support a strong foundation to move forward," Elia told WXXI News.

In Rochester, East High School is already working under the supervision of the University of Rochester to improve that school, and Charlotte High School is scheduled to be closed.

RCSD Supt. Bolgen Vargas issued this statement:

"Our schools are already taking many of the steps required under the new law. Being on the receivership list heightens the sense of urgency to improve student achievement, but it also provides increased flexibility to change for the better. If our administrators, teachers, families and community work together, we can turn the threat of outside receivership into an opportunity that benefits our students."