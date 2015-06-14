© 2021 WXXI News
Regents To Discuss Struggling Schools

WXXI News
Published June 14, 2015 at 10:04 AM EDT
ALBANY (AP) New York education officials are set to take up the issue of how to handle struggling schools.

The issue of receivership is on the agenda for Monday's meeting of the policy-making Board of Regents.

A new state law gives superintendents initial receivership power over failing schools and puts the schools in the hands of outside receivers if things don't turn around.

The Regents are expected to discuss what kinds of things a receiver could do, including developing intervention plans or lengthening the school day or year.

The Alliance for Quality Education says 60 members of the parent advocacy group will rally before Monday's meeting to seek a voice in the fate of struggling schools.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
