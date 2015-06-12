MCC Gets Grant To Help Expand "Middle Skills" Programs

MCC is getting help from JPMorgan Chase to help bolster training for so-called "middle skills" jobs.

The banking company has awarded a $320,000 grant to the MCC Foundation to help the college increase the pool of qualified workers available to employers in high-demand jobs where officials say a number of positions remain unfilled.

“Good-paying, middle-skill jobs in fast-growing areas, including advanced manufacturing, are going unfilled because of a shortage of qualified workers,” said Todd Oldham, vice president of MCC’s Division of Economic Development and Innovative Workforce Services. “Our partnership with JPMorgan Chase will increase job-training opportunities at MCC and provide an option for individuals to earn their college credential in less than a year in pursuit of high-demand careers."

The grant is part of a larger $1 million investment by JPMorgan Chase to support advanced manufacturing training programs across Upstate NY.