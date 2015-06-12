© 2021 WXXI News
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

MCC Gets Grant To Help Expand "Middle Skills" Programs

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published June 12, 2015 at 9:14 AM EDT
jp_morgan_grant_mcc.jpg

MCC is getting help from JPMorgan Chase to help bolster training for so-called "middle skills" jobs. 

The banking company has awarded a $320,000 grant to the MCC Foundation to help the college increase the pool of qualified workers available to employers in high-demand jobs where officials say a number of positions remain unfilled.

“Good-paying, middle-skill jobs in fast-growing areas, including advanced manufacturing, are going unfilled because of a shortage of qualified workers,” said Todd Oldham, vice president of MCC’s Division of Economic Development and Innovative Workforce Services. “Our partnership with JPMorgan Chase will increase job-training opportunities at MCC and provide an option for individuals to earn their college credential in less than a year in pursuit of high-demand careers."

The grant is part of a larger $1 million investment by JPMorgan Chase to support advanced manufacturing training programs across Upstate NY.

