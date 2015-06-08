Rochester Doubles Its Summer Reading Effort

Did you participate in library summer reading programs when you were growing up?

The state launched this year’s summer program in Rochester Monday with a theme "Every Hero Has a Story."

New York State Regent T. Andrew Brown of Rochester remembers summer reading. Brown says a school break shouldn't be a break from reading.

"Students who don't read during the summer experience a loss of learning and what we call 'the summer slide.' Many kids will lose what they learned in the current school year, over the summer, before starting the next school year. And that's unfortunate."

Brown says he and the Board of Regents encourage students to continue reading, and take advantage of free library programs.

State Librarian Bernard ­Margolis visited Rochester’s Sully Branch Library to remind us why reading is so important.

"If a kid does not have a vocabulary of four-thousand words by the time they are in third or fourth grade, they're destined to a second-class place in the world."

Margolis suggests we all learn a new word every day and how we owe it to our children to help them love reading.

The Rochester Effort

The City of Rochester, its school district and libraries want more students to read this summer.

Thirty new "literacy aides" will be at recreation centers, handing out free books, and encouraging a love of reading.

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren says this is a good start.

"It's the first step to driving back jobs to our city. It's how we can make our neighborhoods safer and more vibrant. We cannot overstate how important these programs are to bettering our communities and setting our children up for success in life."

Rochester School Superintendent Bolgen Vargas told WXXI this is a big commitment.

"When you begin to see that, then we have taken the first step to solve poverty in Rochester. If you don't see movement, in our children's literacy rate, you can rest assured that we are not making progress when it comes to solving the issue of poverty."

Rochester mother Rene Judkins loves taking her nine children to the Sully Branch library. She says it's helped them read above their grade level.

"When they get home they have to read at least 30 minutes a day. But normally, with them, they constantly read past the thirty minutes. And I can tell in their test scores - even in their math - how effective it is when you read."

Summer reading programs are free and open to all.