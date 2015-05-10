Xerox CEO Challenges Howard Graduates

Commencement at Howard University on Saturday in Washington featured Xerox chair and CEO Ursula Burns. The school's president, Dr. Wayne Frederick, praised her as an influential and gifted corporate leader, humanitarian and mentor.

"You are an incomparable exemplar and role model to be emulated. Your vision and vital contributions to America and the global community epitomize the cherished core values of the capstone: Leadership, excellence, truth and service."

Howard University conferred a Doctor of Humane Letters degree on Burns.

During her keynote address, Burns told graduates they have to step up and make change.

"A Howard education commands you to take the front lines. You all have both the capacity and the obligation to lead."

She was candid in challenging the graduates to stand up and make change.

"There is something very wrong in America, when cries of 'I cannot breathe' are met with indifference. When a 12-year old boy, who's at play, is shot by police two seconds after they arrive on the scene. And, an unarmed father of four is shot in the back eight times as he is running away from the policeman."

The school's president said he hoped Burns' speech would inspire students to leverage their Howard education for the benefit of the world they’ll set out to change.

The gulf between blacks and whites in America was part of Burns’ focus. She pointed to recent headlines to challenge the Class of 2015 to stand up for change.

"One such incident is really, really bad. A series of them is totally unacceptable. Why? Because this is America. And in America, every single person should expect fairness and justice."

Burns cited the New York City death of Erik Garner, and the police custody death of Freddie Gray as examples of the gulf between blacks and whites.

"And in America, every single person should expect fair treatment by those sworn to protect them. Sadly, this is not the case. And nowhere is the gap between the "haves' and the "have-nots' greater than in the gulf that divides black and white America."

Burns challenged the Class of 2015 to use their education to build upon the success of those who came before them - and work for positive change.

"You can wring your hands over the sad state of affairs, or you can become part of the crusade for continuous change, until all people are judged NOT by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character."

Credit Howard University

Howard University also awarded honorary degrees to award-winning actor and director, Morgan Freeman; President of Spelman College, Beverly Daniel Tatum; and, philanthropists Eddie C. and C. Sylvia Brown.