West Irondequoit Schools Expand Social Media Education in Response to Cyberbullying Incident

A recent cyberbullying incident in the West Irondequoit School District has led to the expansion of social media safety education for students in kindergarten through sixth grade.

The district's deputy superintendent Tim Terranova, would not give specific details of the incident, but said it involved elementary students.

He said district administrators take these situations seriously.

"If it comes to our attention that somebody is being harmed either verbally - or potentially physically - through technology, we're going to get right after the situation, get involved in the situation and deal with it," Terranova said.

That means even if an incident occurs on a weekend or in the summer months, district officials intend to respond as quickly as possible. Terranova said this starts with the principal meeting with the children involved, and their parents. In addition to offering instruction appropriate to the ages of the students, disciplinary measures will be taken when deemed appropriate.

Terranova said it has become apparent that more education is needed for younger children who are exposed to social media at an early age.

"We do a significant amount of instruction around technology around technology and cyber issues at (grades) 7 through 12 in our health classes and other presentations, but we haven't done much at the K through 6 level. As you know, it's starting to feed in at the younger ages."

The district is also hosting parent-principal coffee hours and a parent education night, scheduled on May 26.