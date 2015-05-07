MCC Symposium Seeks Success Stories for Black Male Students

An all-day symposium at Monroe Community college Thursday was inspired by President Obama's “My Brother’s Keeper” initiative to address the persistent opportunity gaps faced by boys and young men of color.

According to national data, only about a third of black men who attend college go on to earn a degree. In the fall 2014 semester, black men represented 8.1 percent of Monroe Community College's student population.

MCC's vice president of student affairs, Lloyd Holmes, says the college wants to be ready to assist students so issues such as poverty and family problems don't stand in the way of their success.

"Oftentimes, we find that we attempt to take action that is merely going to have an impact on single individuals, but when you look at this problem that we have, it's a systemic problem. It's an institutional problem that goes down to the individual level," he said.

MCC has planned several initiatives, including a college orientation course specifically designed for African-American males. The course will offer mentors for students.

"When those students get to our doors, we have to have systems in place that are addressing some of those issues that they have so those issues don't become a barrier to achieving success at the college," Holmes said.

The college has a Black Male Achievement Group, comprised of African-American male staff members who meet regularly and serve as an advisory group on various initiatives.

The keynote speaker at Thursday's event was Shaun R. Harper, associate professor and executive director of the Center for the Study of Race and Equity in Education at the University of Pennsylvania.