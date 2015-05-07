© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Federal Officials Tour Edison Tech Campus

WXXI News | By Alex Crichton
Published May 7, 2015 at 3:04 PM EDT
ptech.jpg
Alex Crichton
/
Reps. Louise Slaughter and Bobby Scott

Congressional Representatives, Democrats Louise Slaughter of Rochester and Bobby Scott of Virginia, toured Edison Tech in Rochester, including its Pathways to Technology Program, or P-TECH.

The program matches students with business mentors to gain professional work experience.

Scott, Ranking Democratic Member of the House Committee on Education and the Workforce, says it's a powerful program and he looks forward to trying to expand this kind of opportunity to many others.

"Programs that provide so-called skills do not ignore the academics, because a skill you learn today may be obsolete in a couple of years. You need the basics in order to learn the next skill, and Edison takes advantage of that," Scott said.

Slaughter says the P-TECH academic and career program is a prime example of what we can achieve if we prioritize workforce development for the new economy.

"If we have robust education and a world renowned workforce, we can compete with anyone," Slaughter said.

Both are supporting legislation designed to strengthen federal Pell grants and reduce the interest on student loans.

The city school district is offering an information session on P-TECH next Wednesday night at 6 at the Central Office.

Scott, Slaughter and local officials visit a classroom in the P-TECH program at Edison Tech:

Tags

Arts & Lifeeducation1