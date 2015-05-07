Federal Officials Tour Edison Tech Campus

Congressional Representatives, Democrats Louise Slaughter of Rochester and Bobby Scott of Virginia, toured Edison Tech in Rochester, including its Pathways to Technology Program, or P-TECH.

The program matches students with business mentors to gain professional work experience.

Scott, Ranking Democratic Member of the House Committee on Education and the Workforce, says it's a powerful program and he looks forward to trying to expand this kind of opportunity to many others.

"Programs that provide so-called skills do not ignore the academics, because a skill you learn today may be obsolete in a couple of years. You need the basics in order to learn the next skill, and Edison takes advantage of that," Scott said.

Slaughter says the P-TECH academic and career program is a prime example of what we can achieve if we prioritize workforce development for the new economy.

"If we have robust education and a world renowned workforce, we can compete with anyone," Slaughter said.

Both are supporting legislation designed to strengthen federal Pell grants and reduce the interest on student loans.

The city school district is offering an information session on P-TECH next Wednesday night at 6 at the Central Office.

Scott, Slaughter and local officials visit a classroom in the P-TECH program at Edison Tech: