Supt. Vargas To Present School Budget Proposal

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published March 23, 2015 at 8:06 AM EDT
Rochester City School Superintendent Bolgen Vargas tonight will present his proposed budget for the 2015-2016 budget year.

Vargas was in Albany last week meeting with state lawmakers to push for his request for an additional $36 million for the district.

Vargas says the increased state aid would help the district meet a budget challenge of $66 million in the upcoming school year.

That includes a $41 million gap which Vargas says is related to the expansion of charter schools, employee benefit costs and rising transportation costs.

He says the district also intends to shift an additional $25 million in resources to invest in student achievement.

The budget presentation and meeting starts at 6:00  Monday evening at Central Office on West Broad Street.

Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
