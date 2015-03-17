East Irondequoit Schools To Join Urban-Suburban

The East Irondequoit School Board on Tuesday night unanimously approved joining the Urban-Suburban program.

The program would bring several city students to Irondequoit for their education. The board was going to vote on the program earlier in the year, but tabled the vote so the public could get more information.

Starting next fall, up to 36 Rochester city students will attend school in East Irondequoit. It becomes the 9th local district to take part in the program. Spencerport recently approved the program after some acrimonious community meetings.

East Irondequoit already has the highest percentage of minority students of any suburban district in Monroe County, with 43 percent. The Urban-Suburban program allows minority Rochester students to attend suburban schools in the program if they are selected through a competitive process.

East Rochester and Hilton are also considering joining the program.