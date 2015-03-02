SUNY Leaders Call for More Investment in Public Higher Education

Several State University of New York leaders gathered at Monroe Community College this morning

to call for millions of more dollars in investment by the state in the SUNY system.

The presidents of MCC, FLCC, SunyGeneseo, Genesee Community College and The College at

Brockport all made the case for further investment in SUNY, something MCC President Anne Kress

calls an "economic powerhouse" that generates 21-billion dollars a year for New York.

The College presidents are asking elected leaders to advocate for a new investment fund and to

extend NYSUNY 2020, which includes SUNY's national tuition policy.

At the Community College level, Kress says they're asking for an increased investment from the state

of 250-dollars per full time equivalent student.

Kress says the state's disinvestment in public higher education has increased costs for students, and

college affordability is a key issue for all students at Community Colleges. She says that increased

investment from the state would keep that door of access open.

College at Brockport president John Halstead notes there are number of gaps in Governor Cuomo's

executive budget, including one for the 50-million dollar investment fund proposal by SUNY. He

says that's 32-million dollars more than the governor has proposed.

Kress says their message is simple: investing in SUNY is investing in the future of New York State.