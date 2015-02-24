© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Spencerport School District To Join Urban-Suburban Program

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published February 24, 2015 at 10:31 PM EST
spencerport_urbansuburban.jpg
TWC News
/

The Urban-Suburban program is coming to the Spencerport School District. The school board voted unanimously on Tuesday night to go ahead with that program which is already in several other area districts.

The district held several information meetings about the program, which brought out people for and against.

The program will see 18 Rochester first, second and sixth graders attend school in Spencerport starting in the fall.

Those in favor of the program, including District Superintendent Mike Crumb, say it will bring diversity to the district. The vote this week follows two public hearings with strong emotions and many people packing the meeting room.

Tuesday’s vote was somewhat more lightly attended, but there were still some strong feelings expressed, including some from the audience who warned board members that the school district vote is coming up.

Tags

Arts & Life1
Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
See stories by Randy Gorbman