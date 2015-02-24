Spencerport School District To Join Urban-Suburban Program

The Urban-Suburban program is coming to the Spencerport School District. The school board voted unanimously on Tuesday night to go ahead with that program which is already in several other area districts.

The district held several information meetings about the program, which brought out people for and against.

The program will see 18 Rochester first, second and sixth graders attend school in Spencerport starting in the fall.

Those in favor of the program, including District Superintendent Mike Crumb, say it will bring diversity to the district. The vote this week follows two public hearings with strong emotions and many people packing the meeting room.

Tuesday’s vote was somewhat more lightly attended, but there were still some strong feelings expressed, including some from the audience who warned board members that the school district vote is coming up.