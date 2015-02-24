Spencerport School Board to Decide Fate of Urban-Suburban Program

After much heated public debate, the Spencerport school board decides tonight whether that district will adopt the Urban-Suburban program and allow city students to attend classes there.

Spencerport school superintendent Mike Crumb isn't predicting the outcome.

He's hoping the answer is "yes." Crumb was a teacher in the West Irondequoit district for years and he said Urban-Suburban worked seamlessly there.

"It was beneficial to the students of that district; it was beneficial to city students and as I look at that district and the success they continue to have, I don't see any reason why it wouldn't be successful in Spencerport. We share the same attributes."

Crumb acknowledges that regardless of how the school board votes, someone will be unhappy. He believes the parents and residents who have expressed objections to the plan fear the unknown.

"Everyone values the education their children receive here in Spencerport and I think they just fear that maybe a new program like this--which has only been adopted by seven of the seventeen suburban districts--might just go and have some kind of detrimental affect on the education."

Tonight's meeting is at 7 at the Cosgrove Middle School auditorium.