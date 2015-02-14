State Signs Off On U of R-East High School Plan

The NYS Education Department has granted final approval for the plan that will see the University of Rochester manage East High School. The state is also awarding a one-time grant of $200,000 in School Improvement funds to support that partnership.

The U of R has stepped in to help due to problems with academic performance at East High.

Implementation of the plan will begin in the summer. Board President Van White says the school board believes this final approval represents a “pivotal turning point” for East High School.

Also this week, Rochester School District officials say they were able to give a book to each student in over 50 schools and programs to take home with them before the February recess. “Operation Literacy” delivered more than 34,000 books.

Books for the giveaway came from resources in the district’s distribution center and surplus from previous distributions.