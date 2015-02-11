Rush-Henrietta Voters Approve Full-Day Kindergarten Plan

Voters in the Rush-Henrietta School District have approved creating full-day kindergarten. The proposal passed on Tuesday by a nearly 3-to-1 margin. The full-day kindergarten and reconfiguration of schools will create four K-3 schools, two 4-6 schools and two 7-9 schools. The high school will remain a 10-12th grade school.

The proposal's estimated $18.5 million cost will be paid for through the reserve funds, so there will be no impact on the tax rate.

According to the district, the phased-in changes will help maintain small class size, more opportunities for sports and clubs, and a later start time for high school students.

Rush-Henrietta is one of about 20 school districts in New York state that does not offer full-day kindergarten.

In the next few weeks, the district will begin our work on creating transition plans. Officials say the changes could go into effect as early as the 2017-2018 school year.