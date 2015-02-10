© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

East Irondequoit to Consider Urban-Suburban Program

WXXI News | By Beth Adams
Published February 10, 2015 at 12:27 PM EST
It's been the subject of some heated debate in Spencerport, and tonight, another suburban school district will consider whether it will allow students from the city of Rochester to attend classes there.

A vote on the Urban-Suburban program is on the agenda for the East Irondequoit school board meeting.

Unlike Spencerport, East Irondequoit has not held any public forums specifically on the issue.  It was discussed at a recent school board meeting in January.

East Irondequoit school district spokesman David Yates says residents do have questions about it.

"The feedback we've been getting is more people openly admitting that they don't really know much about the program itself,” Yates said. “It's more that they don't feel we did a good enough job letting them know we were thinking of going down this route."

Yates says because 43 percent of the school district's population is minority, adoption of the Urban-Suburban program would not change the landscape of the district.

Tonight's East Irondequoit school board meeting starts at 7 at the school district's central office at 600 Pardee Road.

Beth Adams
Beth Adams joined WXXI as host of Morning Edition in 2012 after a more than two-decade radio career. She was the longtime host of the WHAM Morning News in Rochester. Her career also took her from radio stations in Elmira, New York, to Miami, Florida.
