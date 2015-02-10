East Irondequoit to Consider Urban-Suburban Program

It's been the subject of some heated debate in Spencerport, and tonight, another suburban school district will consider whether it will allow students from the city of Rochester to attend classes there.

A vote on the Urban-Suburban program is on the agenda for the East Irondequoit school board meeting.

Unlike Spencerport, East Irondequoit has not held any public forums specifically on the issue. It was discussed at a recent school board meeting in January.

East Irondequoit school district spokesman David Yates says residents do have questions about it.

"The feedback we've been getting is more people openly admitting that they don't really know much about the program itself,” Yates said. “It's more that they don't feel we did a good enough job letting them know we were thinking of going down this route."

Yates says because 43 percent of the school district's population is minority, adoption of the Urban-Suburban program would not change the landscape of the district.

Tonight's East Irondequoit school board meeting starts at 7 at the school district's central office at 600 Pardee Road.