Which Local College Grads Leave With The Most Debt?

Which graduates from area colleges finish school with the most debt? The Institute for College Access and Success is out with a survey from the Class of 2013.

The Project on Student Debt found as an average six out of ten four-year graduates from public and private colleges in New York State leave school with about 26-thousand dollars in debt.

The national average for the latest reporting year, 2013, is a little more than 28-thousand dollars. The state ranks in the middle of the class nationally.

The survey showed on average, at least two out of three graduates owed on their student loans.

Below are the average student loan debts for members of the Class of 2013 after four years at local colleges, followed by the percentage of students who graduated with outstanding loans.