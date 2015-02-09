© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Which Local College Grads Leave With The Most Debt?

WXXI News | By Brad Smith
Published February 9, 2015 at 4:52 PM EST
college_tuition.jpg
www.gpb.org
/

Which graduates from area colleges finish school with the most debt? The Institute for College Access and Success is out with a survey from the Class of 2013.

The Project on Student Debt found as an average six out of ten four-year graduates from public and private colleges in New York State leave school with about 26-thousand dollars in debt.

The national average for the latest reporting year, 2013, is a little more than 28-thousand dollars. The state ranks in the middle of the class nationally.

The survey showed on average, at least two out of three graduates owed on their student loans.

Below are the average student loan debts for members of the Class of 2013 after four years at local colleges, followed by the percentage of students who graduated with outstanding loans.

  • SUNY Geneseo $20,790 (65%)
  • SUNY Brockport $28,969 (81%)
  • Nazareth College $28,938 (94%)
  • University of Rochester $29,914 (65%)
  • St. John Fisher College $31,267 (84%)
  • Roberts Wesleyan College $31,735 (85%)
  • RIT (average loan amount data not available) (65%)

Tags

Arts & Life1