Vargas Calls For A Community Solution To Downtown Violence Problems

The Rochester City School District needs the help of the entire community in addressing issues with fights that have broken out from time to time as city students change buses downtown.

That according to Superintendent Bolgen Vargas in response to the reaction by city officials to a Facebook video this week which showed students fighting near the new transit center on St. Paul Street.

The police chief has suggested changes to the district's transportation plan, but Vargas says the schools are already spending millions of additional dollars to provide express busing for more than two thirds of the students, and he would rather see additional money go toward things like teachers and school supplies.

Vargas says he doesn't want to get into a big finger-pointing match with other officials.

"Let's work together so that we can respond to the needs of our students, our families, our community leaders , the school district need to come together to raise citizens.”

Vargas also notes that parents and students were all given instructions earlier this year about the new transit center and the requirements for students using buses. He says that's why parents really need to take an active role in making sure that students behave.