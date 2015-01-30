© 2021 WXXI News
Vargas Calls For A Community Solution To Downtown Violence Problems

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published January 30, 2015 at 3:52 PM EST
vargas_news_conf_0.jpg

The Rochester City School District needs the help of the entire community in addressing issues with fights that have broken out from time to time as city students change buses downtown.

That according to Superintendent Bolgen Vargas in response to the reaction by city officials to a Facebook video this week which showed students fighting near the new transit center on St. Paul Street.

The police chief has suggested changes to the district's transportation plan, but Vargas says the schools are already spending millions of additional dollars to provide express busing for more than two thirds of the students, and he would rather see additional money go toward things like teachers and school supplies.

Vargas says he doesn't want to get into a big finger-pointing match with other officials.

"Let's work together so that we can respond to the needs of our students, our families, our community leaders , the school district need to come together to raise citizens.”

Vargas also notes that parents and students were all given instructions earlier this year about the new transit center and the requirements for students using buses. He says that's why parents really need to take an active role in making sure that students behave.

Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
