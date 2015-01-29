© 2021 WXXI News
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

School Board Vote Scheduled Tonight on East High Partnership with UR

WXXI News | By Beth Adams
Published January 29, 2015 at 11:38 AM EST
east_high_logo.jpg

Tonight, the Rochester school board will decide whether to move ahead with a proposal by the University of Rochester to manage the struggling East High School.

Board of Education president Van White says members will decide on a contract between the district and the U of R as well as a budget to fund the proposed changes for East High School.   

"I honestly believe that the University of Rochester, our largest employer, one of the top educational institutions in this community, has figured out a way to transform a struggling urban school,” White said.  “I am convinced that this vote that we will take tonight will be historic because it will show the nation and our state and more importantly our city how to transform a struggling urban school."

White believes the plan could cost the district $5 million to $6 million for the 2015-16 school year. He said that figure could be reduced by philanthropic contributions.

"No one is hiding from that fact that this is going to cost more money, but it's not this community throwing money into a money pot. This is this community making some investments in some key areas that are required if our children are going to be successful," White said.

Among other things, the proposed plan calls for an expanded school day and school year, a doubling of the number of social workers and the addition of 10 reading instructors.

Beth Adams
Beth Adams joined WXXI as host of Morning Edition in 2012 after a more than two-decade radio career. She was the longtime host of the WHAM Morning News in Rochester. Her career also took her from radio stations in Elmira, New York, to Miami, Florida.
