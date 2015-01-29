School Board Vote Scheduled Tonight on East High Partnership with UR

Tonight, the Rochester school board will decide whether to move ahead with a proposal by the University of Rochester to manage the struggling East High School.

Board of Education president Van White says members will decide on a contract between the district and the U of R as well as a budget to fund the proposed changes for East High School.

"I honestly believe that the University of Rochester, our largest employer, one of the top educational institutions in this community, has figured out a way to transform a struggling urban school,” White said. “I am convinced that this vote that we will take tonight will be historic because it will show the nation and our state and more importantly our city how to transform a struggling urban school."

White believes the plan could cost the district $5 million to $6 million for the 2015-16 school year. He said that figure could be reduced by philanthropic contributions.

"No one is hiding from that fact that this is going to cost more money, but it's not this community throwing money into a money pot. This is this community making some investments in some key areas that are required if our children are going to be successful," White said.

Among other things, the proposed plan calls for an expanded school day and school year, a doubling of the number of social workers and the addition of 10 reading instructors.