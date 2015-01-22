© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
Union Rep Says Teachers Won't Support Cuomo Evaluation Plan

WXXI News | By Beth Adams
Published January 22, 2015 at 10:49 AM EST
Teacher_at_blackboard.jpg

A local representative of the New York State Teachers union doesn't believe the rank and file will support Governor Cuomo's proposal to revamp the way teachers are evaluated.

Cuomo wants the evaluations based half on standardized tests and half on classroom observations.

Tom Gillett is regional staff director for NYSUT, the state’s largest teachers union. He believes too much is already riding on test outcomes.

"Teachers in the classroom and probably equally as importantly, parents who send their kids to school each day, believe that there is already excessive testing. There is undue influence of the test both on student performance indications and on every other aspect of the kids' school life."

The state has placed a two year moratorium on the effect that Common Core-based testing results have on teachers with poor performance ratings. 

The governor wants to overhaul the current teacher evaluations, which he has called "baloney", because virtually all teachers are rated at least adequate.

Beth Adams
Beth Adams joined WXXI as host of Morning Edition in 2012 after a more than two-decade radio career. She was the longtime host of the WHAM Morning News in Rochester. Her career also took her from radio stations in Elmira, New York, to Miami, Florida.
