MCC President Applauds Obama's Community College Program

The president of Monroe Community College is applauding President Obama's proposal to provide free access to community college for many Americans.

In his State of the Union address last night, Obama reiterated his plan to cover the tuition of students who attend school at least half-time and maintain a 2.5 grade point average. To qualify for the program, community colleges would also have to ensure that their credits are fully-transferable to a four year institution or are part of occupational training programs in high-demand fields.

Some have questioned whether middle and upper class students really need help with the relatively low cost of community college, but Anne Kress believes the program should be made available to everyone.

"And we also recognize that the past has taught us that income can be quite variable. Folks who see themselves in the middle class today could very often in the future see those jobs go away."

Kress said two-thirds of jobs in the future will require a post-secondary education. "When we look at the jobs in the Finger Lakes region for example and how that knowledge economy, and that high tech economy and health care economy are driving what we see around us, you need higher education to have access to those careers."