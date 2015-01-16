Webster Names New School Supt.

The Webster School District has named a new superintendent. He is Carmen Gumina, who has been interim superintendent since last July after Adele Bovard took a job as an administrator in the Rochester City School District.

Gumina has worked within the Webster district for 25 years as a teacher, and is also a past principal of the State Road Elementary School and a former deputy superintendent of schools.

He is a graduate of Webster Schroeder High School, and he is also a Monroe County legislator