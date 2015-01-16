Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Webster Names New School Supt.
The Webster School District has named a new superintendent. He is Carmen Gumina, who has been interim superintendent since last July after Adele Bovard took a job as an administrator in the Rochester City School District.
Gumina has worked within the Webster district for 25 years as a teacher, and is also a past principal of the State Road Elementary School and a former deputy superintendent of schools.
He is a graduate of Webster Schroeder High School, and he is also a Monroe County legislator