© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

State Gives Preliminary OK To U of R Takeover Of East H.S.

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published January 16, 2015 at 1:14 AM EST
east_high_sign.jpg
TWC News
/

The state education department has given its preliminary approval to the arrangement that will see the University of Rochester take over administration of East High School.

School Board President  Van White says the preliminary approval allows the U of R and East High to begin planning and hiring staff for the rollout of the new high school. He says that should allow them to hit the ground running for the start of school next September.

Final approval by the state will come after the district submits a budget for East High School as well as a revised contract based on recommendations from the state.

The U of R had volunteered to take over East High after the state called for major changes at the school to turn around poor student performance

Tags

Arts & Life1
Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
See stories by Randy Gorbman