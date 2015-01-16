State Gives Preliminary OK To U of R Takeover Of East H.S.

The state education department has given its preliminary approval to the arrangement that will see the University of Rochester take over administration of East High School.

School Board President Van White says the preliminary approval allows the U of R and East High to begin planning and hiring staff for the rollout of the new high school. He says that should allow them to hit the ground running for the start of school next September.

Final approval by the state will come after the district submits a budget for East High School as well as a revised contract based on recommendations from the state.

The U of R had volunteered to take over East High after the state called for major changes at the school to turn around poor student performance