President's Tuition-Free Community College Plan

Local officials are showing their support for President Obama's proposal to provide two year's of community college for free for responsible students.

In order to qualify, students would need to maintain a 2.5 grade point average, attend college at least half-time, and make steady progress toward completing a program.

Federal funding would cover three quarters of the average costs, and participating states would be expected to contribute the remaining funds.

Vice President of Student Services at Monroe Community College, Lloyd Holmes, says they're very excited about the proposal, and the President's requirement that students "work" for that free college tuition.

Rochester Business Alliance CEO Bob Duffy says his organization is pleased with what they've heard about the proposal so far.

But he says from the RBA's perspective, they need to hear more details on how to pay for the program.

He says many questions remain, including will Congress pass this and fund it.