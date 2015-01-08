Plan for One Edison Tech

The Rochester City School District has introduced a plan to turn Edison Technology Campus back into one school where students can explore four multiple career pathways.

Dr. Keith Babuszczak, Chief of School Innovation for Career Pathways and Learning in the District, says those four pathways are construction architecture and design, advanced manufacturing and engineering technology, digital media and information technology.

He says Edison historically has been the technical education center of Rochester, and they're looking at career pathways to bridge the skills gap, employment gap and poverty gap in Rochester.

The plan calls for integrating rigorous academic classes with career training and work experience to train students for good paying jobs and college.

Babuszczak says this move to one Edison has been pushed by the community.

It needs approval from the Board of Education.