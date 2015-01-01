Motivate Students Through School Supplies

Kids usually get a lot of school supplies in September, but the Ibero American Action League in Rochester finds many in its Youth Services program run out by the end of the holiday break.

Angela Luyk remembers and wants to help. She is collecting school supplies for Ibero. "Who doesn't get excited over a new notebook? Even myself. I'm an older person who loves my pens. Like, when we get new pens in the office we get all excited about them. So, I want these kids to get all excited about going back to school again in January."

The list of needed items is what you might expect. "We could use some pens, pencils, backpacks, crayons, paper. They can go to the store themselves, purchase them and drop them off at Ibero's office on Main Street or drop them off to me in Scottsville."

Luyk believes the community will respond. "And I just think that people have big hearts and they want to give, but they kind of forget about those lost holidays, and, back to school is very important, and I just don't think people think about it. My parents actually gave us notebooks for Christmas, which is not the gift you really want."