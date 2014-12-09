Remembering Will Katawazi

The parents of Will Katawazi say their son was full of adventure and he enjoyed his friends at CP Rochester, an integrated preschool for children with or without disabilities.

Al and Heather Katawazi lost their 5-year old son when he died suddenly last June, just three days before graduating from the preschool.

They thought a good way to honor Will would be to build an adaptive zip line for the children at CP Rochester.

The idea, called "Will's Friends in Flight, was submitted to the YMCA's national My Fresh Page Project, and received tens of thousands of votes and was selected as one of three recipients for a 5-thousand dollar grant.

The president and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Rochester, George Romell, presented the check to CP Rochester today.

He says children of all abilities will soon be able to enjoy a zip line thanks to the grant.

Al and Heather Katawazi says it means a lot to them that so many people wanted to take part in a project to help their son's legacy live on.

President of CP Rochester, Mary Walsh Boatfield, says Will's dream to fly will live on through the adaptive zip line that will built at the school.

She says this is one of kind for this area, and it should be completed by next May, in time for what would have been Will's 6th birthday.

Here's video of George Romell presenting the check to the Katawazi's and CP Rochester:

http://youtu.be/HeM-Flit1VA