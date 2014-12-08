© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Rochester & NYS Picked For New Pilot Program To Bring Local Produce To Schools

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published December 8, 2014 at 5:21 PM EST
produce.jpg
wamc.org
/

New York State has been selected by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to participate in a pilot program that will focus on getting locally grown produce to schools in the state. And the program in New York will start in Rochester.

State Agriculture Commissioner Richard Ball tells WXXI News this program could provide a nice boost for New York farmers.

“We have in New York State obviously a pretty huge school system statewide and the opportunity to connect with our agricultural community is potentially very huge and frankly very good for the health and nutrition of all the students involved.”

Ball says this project is a good way to instill healthy eating habits in children.

“If we can get to the kids at an early age and get them in the habit of eating correctly and eating good stuff correctly we have a great chance of seeing that their health remains in good shape all the way through their lives, " Ball told us. 

The program is being funded through this year’s federal farm bill.

Tags

Arts & Life1
Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
See stories by Randy Gorbman