Rochester & NYS Picked For New Pilot Program To Bring Local Produce To Schools

New York State has been selected by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to participate in a pilot program that will focus on getting locally grown produce to schools in the state. And the program in New York will start in Rochester.

State Agriculture Commissioner Richard Ball tells WXXI News this program could provide a nice boost for New York farmers.

“We have in New York State obviously a pretty huge school system statewide and the opportunity to connect with our agricultural community is potentially very huge and frankly very good for the health and nutrition of all the students involved.”

Ball says this project is a good way to instill healthy eating habits in children.

“If we can get to the kids at an early age and get them in the habit of eating correctly and eating good stuff correctly we have a great chance of seeing that their health remains in good shape all the way through their lives, " Ball told us.

The program is being funded through this year’s federal farm bill.