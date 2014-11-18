Report: Excessive Use of Suspensions in the City School District

One in ten Rochester City School District student was suspended during the 2012-13 school year.

That from the groups Metro Justice and Alliance for a Quality Education, based on statistics provided to them by the district.

James Bearden is co-chair for the Alliance for Quality Education/Metro Justice education committee.

He says of those suspended, nearly half were for "other disruptive incidents," which isn't clearly defined, and at least 88 percent were suspended for non-violent offenses.

Bearden says students in the district are suspended very frequently, often for minor infractions.

The group believes a suspension can set up a pattern which leads to students becoming involved in the juvenile justice system.

Bearden adds there is a disproportionality in the statistics -- black students are more than twice as likely to be suspended than their white peers, Latinos are 1.45 times more likely, and students with disabilities 1.3 times more likely.

Black students with disabilities are 2.6 times more likely to be suspended than their white peers.

He says his group isn't saying there shouldn't be suspensions -- they would like the district to use more restorative practices and change the way it handles low-level infractions.

City School Superintendent Bolgen Vargas issued this statement in response to the report:

“The issues raised by this report are not unique to Rochester, but the number of student suspensions is unacceptable and the District is working aggressively to improve,” said Superintendent Bolgen Vargas, Ed. D. “The District’s Action Plan to improve achievement is based on providing students the academic, creative and athletic opportunities to engage them positively in school, along with social and emotional support that will help to prevent behavior issues. We also are engaging the community to improve discipline approaches and develop solutions that all stakeholders can support.”

A City School spokesman added the district is working on its code of conduct and refining the procedures and protocols related to discipline.