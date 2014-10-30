Education Alignment Summit in Rochester

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren delivered the keynote address at today's National League of Cities' Early Education Alignment Summit.

Rochester is one of six cities in the country selected by the National League of Cities to take part in a technical assistance project aimed at aligning early childhood learning and K through 12 systems.

The summit included the ROC the Future Report Card for 2013-2014 and how data on children is used in creating educational alignment for children from birth to age 8, and how the district is working to better align the transition from kindergarten to early elementary grades.

Mayor Warren says they'll share local success stories and find out what's working in other cities, too.

She said that Rochester is home to some of the best schools in the country -- and some of the worst -- and they’re only a few miles apart.

Warren also told attendees they should be very concerned about educating our children, and all children deserve to have access to the same resources and support to help them succeed.

Alignment efforts on behalf of young children include strengthening connections within the community, and linking families to a broad range of supports that ensure opportunities to help families and children thrive.

Here's a portion of the Mayor's opening remarks:

