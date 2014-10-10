© 2021 WXXI News
Teacher's Union Files Lawsuit Over "Gag Order" on Common Core Tests

WXXI News | By Associated Press
Published October 10, 2014 at 6:17 AM EDT
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) _ New York's largest teachers union is suing the state education department over what it views as a ``gag order'' on teachers who score state tests. 

The federal suit was filed in Albany this week by New York State United Teachers on behalf of five teachers. The teachers say they came across problems with questions while scoring tests this past spring but can't bring them to the public's attention because they signed agreements barring them from discussing the tests. 

They list among problems poorly written questions and questions above grade level or that didn't align with the curriculum. 

State education officials say they've released half the questions on this year's exams and teachers are free to talk about those. But they say questions slated for future tests must be kept confidential. 

