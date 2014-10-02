© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Gift to Support Literacy at Rochester School

WXXI News | By Alex Crichton
Published October 2, 2014 at 2:38 PM EDT
index.jpg
www.rcsdk12.org
/
Dr. Walter Cooper Academy

Retired Buffalo area educator Dr. Everett Williams says he was a nerd growing up.

He says he and his friend, New York Regent Emeritus Dr. Walter Cooper, found their salvation in education and in school.

And he wants to see children succeed, so he's giving back.

Williams says he's giving 20-thousand dollars this year, along with a multi-year commitment, to the Dr. Walter Cooper Academy School Number 10.

Principal at School 10, Camaron Clyburn, says the school will use the funds to develop its own summer school reading program, and update its library.

Clyburn says some of the books in their library date back to the 1930s.

City School Superintendent Dr. Bolgen Vargas says the district will match Dr. Williams' gift to make sure School No. 10 can have the best summer reading program in the nation. 

